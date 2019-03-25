Earby woman's charity dinner for the air ambulance

A kind-hearted Earby woman put her cooking skills to good use in order to raise money for a life-saving charity.

Kathleen Griffiths hosted a dinner party for 12 people at Christmas and asked for donations to help the North West Air Ambulance.

The 73-year-old raised an impressive £701.50.

Speaking of her fundraising idea, she said: "The air ambulance is a phenomenal charity, which is not funded by the government, but by the generous donations of the public. I just wanted to help boost funds for them. I hosted the dinner party, inviting people from the neighbourhood and my gym at Colne Sports Centre for Christmas dinner.

"In addition, my friend Ann Clarke, of Whichcrafts, Barnoldswick, knitted a Santa which was raffled off to raise the cash and we had another raffle held at Colne Sports Centre run by Barbara Standage, a member of staff there. In total, we raised £701.50

"I would like to thank everyone who donated towards this good cause."