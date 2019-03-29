East Lancashire Hospice is looking for people to dance the nights away

Following in the footsteps of Strictly Come Dancing, the hospice is offering you the chance to learn to dance for free.

The hospice is running a "Strictly Dance for East Lancashire Hospice" and for the next 10 weeks contenders will learn how to master the jive, rock and roll or tango and raise money for patient care.

Dance classes will run every Monday evening from next week (April 1st) at Step In Time Performance Academy Dance Studio in Blackburn – who are supporting this fantastic new event.

The dance classes will culminate in a Strictly-style dance contest on June 15th at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel with all dancers competing for the coveted glitterball trophy.

Leanne Green, event fundraiser at East Lancashire Hospice, said the event is open to everyone. Registration is £20 each and includes 10 free dance lessons and a place in the showcase final.

Leanne said: “You can enter on your own, with a friend, or with your other half. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have a dancing background this event is guaranteed to be fun, get you fit and raise vital funds for the hospice.”

Daniel Mason, who runs Step In Time – The Performance Academy, said: “I feel extremely lucky to have been asked to assist with what is going to be a very fun and rewarding charity event.

“I look forward to meeting those who are taking part and begin working on routines. But not only that, I'm looking forward to being part of a team and helping to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice.”

For more information visit www.eastlancshospice.org.uk/strictly-dance-for-east-lancashire-hospice or call Leanne on 01254 287 011.