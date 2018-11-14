'Amazing' Nelson nursery nurse retires after 33 years at Holy Saviour RC Primary School

Pupils and staff at Holy Saviour RC Primary School, Nelson, waved farewell to an “amazing” nursery nurse “with a heart of gold” who has retired after a 33-year career.

Renee Aherne said her goodbyes to Holy Saviour RC Primary School, Holland Place, Nelson, at a farewell Mass.

Renee Aherne with the last reception class of her 33 year career at Holy Saviour RC Primary School, Nelson. (s)



Renee dedicated more than three decades to the Reception class, and even taught all of her own eight grandchildren.



Headteacher Ann-Marie Neild said: “Renee is a huge loss to the school - she’s irreplaceable.”



The nursery nurse was also a “formidable” fund-raising force, having helped to raise around £60,000 through school events like summer fairs.



Janet Motyka, a Year 2 teaching assistant, said: “We worked together for 28 years and I had such great fun organising the Nativity plays with her,” Janet added. “One of my favourite memories is when she arranged for Darth Vader to open one of our summer fairs!”



Staff, Renee’s relatives, and former and current pupils flocked to the school to attend the Mass, gifting her with flowers and chocolates while each class made her a card.



“She’s just an amazing person, who always supported staff and helped new teachers,” Janet added.



“What she doesn’t know about the school isn’t worth knowing!



“Renee is formidable and has a heart of gold. She was our go-to lady who went 110% above and beyond.



“All the staff wish her a happy retirement. She certainly deserves it!”