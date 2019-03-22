Bungle Jungle comes to Reedley Primary School as part of World Book Day

Reedley Primary School pupils were treated to a musical about the jungle, courtesy of a touring theatre group.

West End in Schools presented their original musical 'Jungle Bungle' as a continuation of the school’s World Book Day celebrations.

The show has a literacy focused storyline and brings professional performers into primary schools nationwide.

Students join creative characters on a musical safari adventure created to celebrate friendship, understanding and the important role that reading can have in our lives.

Headteacher Mrs Sarah Bell said: "The performance supports teachers in encouraging children to read more widely, write creatively and use their imaginations. It was absolutely brilliant.

"We loved every minute. There were some fabulous themes and excellent acting."