Dodgeball helps to raise spirits - in Barnoldswick and Bangladesh

Pupils from a Catholic primary school in Barnoldswick switched their school uniforms for their PE kit when they staged an inflatable dodgeball tournament to help lift communities around the world out of poverty as part of CAFOD’s annual Lent Appeal.

The children at St Joseph’s RC Primary School managed to raise an impressive £550 through sponsorship from family and friends in their dodgeball tournament, which took place on a bouncy castle. Class groups from throughout the school were split into teams to play against each other.

The money raised by the pupils will help to ensure that CAFOD – the Catholic development charity - can support more people like Mahinur in Bangladesh. Drought, floods and storms are having a devastating impact on her life.

Mahinur’s husband and son both have disabilities. She feeds the family by fishing in the nearby river but last year the river dried up in a drought. All the fish died, leaving Mahinur’s family without food.

Headteacher at St Joseph’s, Natalie Wood, said: “In previous years, each class within school has raised money for CAFOD during Lent with a weekly market stall. This year we decided it was time for a change – and what a wonderful change it was.

“Each class took part in an hour of great fun, being active, whilst raising money for others in need.

“The children had an amazing time and each class eagerly awaited their turn throughout the day, including the staff. Up and active was the spirit.

“With the support of our school community, we raised an incredible amount. Once again, the children have risen to the challenge and had a wonderful experience. I am sure they will remember this day for years to come.”

CAFOD’s local representative in Barnoldswick, Bronagh Daly, added: “The children and staff at St Joseph’s have certainly put the fun into fundraising with this event.

“We’d like to send a huge thank you and well done to the pupils for their impressive efforts this Lent. The money you have raised will go a long way in helping people like Mahinur.”

Donate to the Lent Appeal at cafod.org.uk/lent