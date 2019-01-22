Employers to offer invaluable guidance at apprenticeship event in Burnley

Ambitious Year 10 and 11 pupils from across East Lancashire and beyond are invited to an apprenticeship careers event staged by Themis at Burnley College this month.

The event, which will run from 5-30 until 8pm on Wednesday, January 30th, attracts hundreds of young people keen to follow an apprenticeship route into the career of their choice.

More than 35 of the region’s leading employers will be represented on the evening including Safran Nacelles, The Senator Group, Dr Oetker ,WEC, Together Housing and +24 Marketing.

On the evening, young people will receive information from specialists in the Themis Recruitment team about how to stand out from the crowd in an ‘Interview Ready’ zone.

There will also be advice on choosing the best interview outfit, with examples provided by leading retailer BooHoo, and an opportunity to print out CVs and business cards.

A live stage will feature talks by one of the North’s leading motivational speakers Michael Quigley on how to maintain a positive mindset, set goals and succeed, while there will also be an opportunity to chat to current apprentices and learn the secrets of their success.

For those considering a career in the digital industry, there will be a chance to visit the Project Digital hub. The ground-breaking project is run in partnership between Themis at Burnley College and +24 Marketing to provide the innovative and dynamic workforce in this constantly-evolving, competitive field.

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis, said: “In 2019 we are again bringing some of the region’s most successful and innovative businesses together in one place and inviting young people with drive and ambition to discover just what they can achieve through an apprenticeship with them.

”This year we are also focusing on the opportunities presented by taking your learning to higher level in your apprenticeship. Degree apprenticeships are becoming ever more popular with employers and career-minded apprentices alike, offering the chance to gain an industry-focused degree in your chosen sector and to save on the expense of university tuition fees.

“In previous years, many potential apprentices have found their future employer at this event and made important decisions which have shaped their future careers. It really is an unmissable event.”

There is still time to pre-register for the Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event on www.burnley.ac.uk/themis or call 01282 733005 for more information.