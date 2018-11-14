Green Flag Award: Pupils at Holy Saviour RC Primary School, Nelson, crowned environmental champions

Pupils and staff at Holy Saviour RC Primary School, Nelson, are celebrating after receiving an environmental award.

Teaching assistant Janet Motyka and members of the school's Eco Council, Holland Place, were given a Green Flag award. This means the school now has eco-friendly status.

Janet, who is also the Eco Council's leader, said: "The Green Flag is the gold medal of environmental awards and I've had some fantastic pupils who've given 110% to this mission."

The pupils have spent the last three years carrying out community work, such as litter-picking, and taking part in an energy-saving initiative within school. They achieved silver and bronze before scooping the green accolade.

Headteacher Ann-Marie Neild, along with other school leaders around Burnley, have also raised money and travelled to Nairobi to teach children in need, as part of the school's environmental mission.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson joined in with the celebrations and offered his congratulations.

Janet added: "Mr Stephenson was very proud to say well done to the pupils, for achieving the Green flag at last."