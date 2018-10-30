New education awards scheme launched in Burnley

A new awards scheme designed to promote excellence in education was discussed at a Burnley dinner.

A high level delegation of politicians and business leaders met at the Usha restaurant in Burnley to discuss The British Education Awards.

Guests included Burnley and Pendle MPs Julie Cooper and Andrew Stephenson, and Dr Sajjad Karim, MEP for North West England and chairman of the EU’s South Asia Trade and Legal Affairs who addressed the gathering and pledged support to BEA.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce the initiative to political, religious, community and business leaders in East Lancashire.

Mrs Cooper said: “I am delighted to support the British Education Awards, celebrating individual achievement in education, long gone unrecognised. This is major step forward in the right direction.

“As a former teacher myself, I recognise the value of education, it opens doors to people and is truly life changing.”

Mohammed Habeebullah, a governor of Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “It was an excellent event attended by cross sections of the community.

“The encouragement given by the community leaders and the elected representatives of this region to this initiative is inspiring. A special thanks to organiser and chairman former Burnley councillor Mr Mozaquir Ali for bringing together a diverse range of community leaders and elected representatives to this event in Burnley.”