No trouble at mill for history-mad Reedley Primary pupils

Children from a Burnley primary school got hands-on experience of what life was like for their forbears at a historic Burnley mill.

Year 5 and 6 pupils from Reedley Primary School visited Queen Street Mill Textile Museum to support their Design and Technology learning in school.

Fascinating talk

Each class in the whole school then completed a class weaving project.

Claire Black, from the school, said: "The textile industry was an important part of Lancashire’s history, and so we felt it important that the children within our school know more about it. For example, the innovators and key events as well as the methods of textile making (weaving and looms).

"Each year group was given a weaving project with the complexity of the weaving projects progressive from Reception to Year 6.

"For the first part of the design cycle ‘Research’ we knew that the children would love going on a trip. This would enthuse the children in Year 5 and 6 about their weaving projects.

"The pupils had tour of Queen Street Mill led by Lancashire’s learning team where they discovered the ins and outs of the weaving process and learned how to recognise woven fabrics. They also had fun experimenting with different weaving techniques."