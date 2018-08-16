Outstanding results add up to an exciting future for Burnley College students

Outstanding Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students are celebrating an exceptional year of A Level success.

The college has seen an overall A Level pass rate of an outstanding 99.5% with 64% of students earning at least one A* to B top grade and 91% earning at least one high A* to C grade.

Students achieved exceptionally high grades in maths, further maths, English, computer science, physics and sociology.

Students achieving A* and A grades include:

Oliver Wilkinson (18), from Barnoldswick, a former West Craven High School pupil, who will read computer science at the University of Cambridge after achieving A*, A*, A*, A* grades in computer science, physics, maths and further maths.

Jamie Rogers (18), from Bacup, a former pupil of Fearns Community Sports College, will read chemistry at Lancaster University after achieving A*, A*, A grades in biology, maths and chemistry.

Joe Clarke (18), from Todmorden, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College and a Student Governor at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, will read philosophy and politics at the University of Manchester, after achieving A*, A, A grades in government and politics, history and English Literature.

Katie Barson (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Shuttleworth College, who will read psychology at the University of Liverpool after achieving A*, A, A in sociology, psychology and maths.

Awais Waris (18), from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby Community College, who will read accounting and finance at the University of Manchester after achieving A*, A, A grades in sociology, computer science and business.

Thomas Boothman (18), from Great Harwood, a former pupil at St Augustine’s Roman Catholic High School, who will read physics and medical physics at the University of Sheffield after achieving A*, A, A in further Maths, physics and biology.

Madison Emmett (18), from Briercliffe, a former pupil at SS John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne, who will read English Literature at the University of Leeds after achieving A, A, A grades in English Literature, law and history.

The 2018 A Level results reflect the determination of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students to be the very best; the innovative teaching methods, passion and individualised support offered by tutors; the exciting programme of extra-curricular activities, trips and lectures which bring learning to life and the college’s outstanding facilities, with the very latest laboratory facilities and learning spaces.

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan said: “It’s been a real day of celebration here for the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre family and especially our outstanding students who have truly gone above and beyond to achieve the very best A Level results which will open so many doors for them and their future.

“Our students have shown that hard work and commitment really can make a difference and, combined with the passion of our tutors to ensure every student achieves their full potential, it really is a formula for success.

“We share in the pride our students’ family and friends are feeling right now and wish each and every one of our students every success in their future university studies and careers.”