Pendle school's epic reading challenge

Barrowford Primary School is on a mission to turn its pupils into book worms.

The challenge became a family affair when parents were invited to watch a reading session delivered by teachers.

Families also helped to encourage a love of reading in their children by attending a reading cafe where they shared stories with pupils.

The highlight of the week was the “read to a pet” session when children and staff brought in an animal to share in story time.

The children have also been set an “extreme reading” challenge for home learning over the holidays.

