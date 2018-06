Six Nelson school classes enjoyed sporting fun as they took part in a series of challenges.

Nelson St Philip's C of E Primary School held relay, three-legged, teddy back, and egg and spoon races at the Sports Day on Friday, May 25th.

The children also competed to "Beat the Goalie" and score points by shooting bean bags in a hoop.

Teachers Miss Peel and Mr Ras hosted the event at Nelson Seedhill Athletics Track and invited parents to take part in an egg and spoon race.