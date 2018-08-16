Proud principal praises college success

Nelson and Colne College’s principal is “exceptionally proud” of the achievements of its A Level students after an incredible 99% pass rate.

Amanda Melton expressed her delight after 79% of entries achieved the highest A*-C grades and more than half of entries achieved highly desirable A*-B grades.

In addition, almost all of the subjects offered at A Level by NCC saw an outstanding 100% pass rate this year.

It has been another great year for creative subjects, with art, film studies, graphic design, photography, and textiles again all achieving 100% A*-C grades.

Other departments have also seen exceptional achievements – in humanities there are seven A* grades and 21 A grades in sociology alone and almost 92% of government and politics students achieved A*-B grades.

Meanwhile in the maths and science department, there were seven A* and 11 A grades recorded in maths and 32 A* or A grades achieved across the three subjects in science.

Many students are going on to study at top universities across the UK, including Russell Group establishments such as the University of Oxford, the University of Birmingham, the University of Leeds, the University of Liverpool, the University of Manchester and the University of Sheffield.

Some students have gained their places at leading universities as part of Nelson and Colne College’s Realising Opportunities programme – a unique collaboration of 15 leading, research intensive universities, who are working together to promote fair access and social mobility of students from groups underrepresented in Higher Education. NCC is the only college in the region to have the privilege of offering this to students.

Principal Amanda Melton said: “I’m exceptionally proud of the Class of 2018 at Nelson and Colne College who have achieved fantastic results against the backdrop of a very onerous A Level exam system. A Levels have recently changed to become linear in their format, meaning students are examined on two years’ worth of knowledge and study in their final year of college. This is an exceptionally tough and challenging ask, but one that our students and our incredible teaching staff have embraced wholeheartedly.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that our students are progressing on to the country’s leading universities – and in some cases world leading universities – as well as brilliant apprenticeships. We pride ourselves on helping students in getting ready for their future and achieving their aspirations, and I am delighted that once again we are able to celebrate an array of exciting destinations again this year.”

Nelson and Colne College has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted since 2005. It is the top college in the country for 16-18 learner achievement, at all levels, is number one in the country for A Levels, based on progress scores, and the number one college in the country for overall apprenticeship achievement, at all ages and levels.

Government data also places NCC as the best college in the area for vocational courses, based on progress scores, while it is also the best college in Lancashire for student satisfaction, according to the FE Choices Learner Satisfaction Survey.

Students wanting to enrol at NCC for a September start can do so between 9am and 4pm on Thursday August 23rd – GCSE Results Day. Students must bring proof of ID and their GCSE results with them to enrolment.

For more information about Nelson and Colne College, contact the Admissions team on 01282 440272 or visit www.nelson.ac.uk