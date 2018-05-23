RAF corporal proves the sky’s the limit for Nelson pupils

A former Nelson pupil brought a RAF100 Baton to his old school to encourage Pendle teenagers to aim for the sky.

In celebration of the RAF’s 100th anniversary, Cpl Husnain Mohammed inspired pupils at Marsden Heights Community College with stories of his time spent serving the country.

He said: “I am honoured to be involved in the RAF100 Baton relay. Coming back to my old school, representing the RAF, is something I could never have imagined. I hope today has encouraged the students to look into these amazing career opportunities.”