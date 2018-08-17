Reedley student lands coveted place at US investment bank

A potential career at top US investment bank Goldman Sachs awaits a young woman from Reedley who has secured a much sought after place at the international giant.

Hope Carr-Oddie (18) achieved A grades in maths and computer science and a B in further maths from Westholme School.

She has secured one of only 10 highly places on Goldman Sachs’ Degree Apprenticeship Scheme which involves her taking on a role as a software engineer.

She will be doing three days a week in their London office and two days at Queen Mary University of London studying for a degree in Digital and Technology Solutions.