Teacher Tom is education ambassador

A teacher from Nelson has become an ambassador for the North West region as part of the national #teacherschangelives campaign.

Tom Duxbury, a science teacher at Pendle Community High School in Nelson, is backing the campaign which celebrates teaching and aims to enhance the reputation of the profession.

The campaign, led by the Department for Education and backed by high profile individuals in the education sector, aims to highlight and celebrate the job teachers do and impact this has.

Spearheaded by the Education Secretary Justine Greening, the campaign will run across social media.

Prominent individuals will reflect on the impact teachers made to their lives by recording a short film detailing their gratitude to the teachers who made the biggest impression to their lives.

Tom said: “This is a great campaign because teachers do not generally get enough credit for the work that we do. The rewarding moments you get to be part of in this job are unrivalled and it’s a privilege to have a profession that can change the course of lives.”

The campaign will continue across the Autumn term and calls for people in education to support the campaign with a short video, tweet or post linking to the #teacherschangelives theme.