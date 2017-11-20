'The Reedley Wild Show'

A rat, a snake and a cockroach invaded a primary school – to the delight of the pupils.

Reedley Primary School welcomed Zoo Lab for an educational visit with a difference.

Jenny Mackenzie, EYFS lead at the school, said: "Children learned how to gently handle different animals such as an African Snail, a rat, a snake and a cockroach.

"The pupils remembered many interesting facts about these animals with one excitedly remembering that the snake hunts for its pray by sticking its tongue out to smell other animals.

"The were all enthused enough by their experience to create facts about these creatures using their skills and their phonics to write about them."