Thousands in Lancashire to find out if they have their first choice secondary school place

Thousands of anxious parents and youngsters are receiving their offers of secondary school places today.

According to figures released by Lancashire County Council 96.9% of pupils in Lancashire will be attending one of their preferred schools or academies this September.

The figures for secondary school admissions show that 86.3% will get their first preference, 8% will go to schools which were their second, while 2.6% will attend their third preference school. 3.1% have been allocated a place at other schools.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “Waiting to find out which secondary school you’ve been allocated can be an anxious time, for both parents and children. I have first-hand experience of this, so I know exactly how parents feel at this time.

“I’m pleased to know that 96.9% will be getting one of their three preferences and 86.3% have their first preference. Importantly, every pupil whose application was received on time has now been allocated a secondary school place.

“School places are allocated fairly and objectively, and every application is agreed upon using the criteria which have been agreed for that school.

“Our admissions team do a good job advising parents how to use their preferences wisely and, what to do if they are unhappy with the place they’ve got. There’s still a lot of movement with the allocation of school places between now and September.”

This year 95% of parents overall chose to complete their application online.

However, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Headteachers said: “For too many yet again, there will be huge disappointment.

“In some parts of the country, it will mean children having to travel long distances to go to secondary school or being separated from their peers, which is far from ideal.”

Has your child missed out on a school of choice?