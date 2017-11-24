Write on! Colne school welcomes best-selling authors

A Colne school has embraced the literary lifestyle during their Reading Focus Week, which saw students take part in quizzes and spelling bees as well as enjoying a visit from two best-selling authors.



With a host of reading activities taking place across Colne Park High School, Reading Focus Week - which took place from Monday 13th to Friday 17th of November - was a smash hit, with authors Curtis Jobling and Dan Worsley also attending the school for writing workshops.

Dan Worsley also held a workshop on creative writing.

The man behind the Wereworld and Max Helsing series, Curtis gave a presentation to Years 7 and 8 and then spent the morning working with groups of students, with the school "delighted" to announce that he has become their Patron of Reading for 2017-18 and will be visiting Park over the year to continue working with the students.

Dan Worsley, the author of Impossible Tales and Eric Appleby, also joined the students for a morning exploring our their imaginations and story-writing skills in his creative writing sessions.

During the week, the school entered two groups into the Lancashire Kids’ Lit Quiz at Pendle Vale College, with the participants - Dillon Hey, Connor Denton, Amelia Pratt, William Walker, Alice Brooks, Lochlan Cairney, Emily Harkley, and Douglas Smith - doing really well in their first competition to come 12th and 18th.

Addionally, spelling extraordinaires Connor Denton, Freya Scott, and Joseph Harding came first, second, and third respectively in the Year 7 Spelling Bee, while the Year 8 winners will be determined in the Grand Final next week.