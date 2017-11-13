Elderly woman suffers serious injury after collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Colne today.

Police were called around 11-30am to reports a pedestrian had been injured on Vivary Way.

Officers attended to find a woman, believed to be in her 80s, with a head injury.

It is believed the woman had been involved in a collision with a red Nissan Qashqai. The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 70s, was not injured.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We want witnesses to come forward following a serious road traffic collision in Colne.

“We want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident.

“If you can help with our investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0540 of November 13th.”