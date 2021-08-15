Emergency services including air ambulance at the scene of serious incident in Burnley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Burnley this morning.

By Faiza Afzaal
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 11:27 am
Updated Sunday, 15th August 2021, 11:28 am

Police vehicles, ambulance and the North West Air Ambulance helicopter has landed near Parliament Street - between Branch Road and Plumbe Street.

An area has been cordoned off with police tape in place. The nature of the incident is unknown, but more details will appear on this website.

Emergency vehicles remain on the scene. Photo: Ben Gildert
The North West Air Ambulance helicopter has landed. Photo: Ben Gildert
