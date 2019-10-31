Emotive banner on display at Pendle mill sends out strong message from domestic abuse survivors

A banner, with an emotive but hard hitting message, has been made by residents from a refuge.

Residents from Jane’s Place Recovery Refuge, SafeNet’s specialist refuge for those with complex needs who are escaping domestic abuse, have created the banner which is currently on display at Northlight Mill, Brierfield, as part of the British Textile Biennial.

Featuring colourful handprints of the women, alongside the simple yet powerful message of ‘We Are Survivors Not Victims’, it is displayed with various other banners as part of the Banner Culture section of the exhibition.

The exhibition is free to visit and the banners will be on display at Northlight Mill until this Sunday (November 3rd)

Lindsay Majid, Jane’s Place team leader said: “The residents at Jane’s Place made the banner in the summer and they are very proud both of their work and also the sentiment behind it.

"They found the work therapeutic and always want to get involved in any craft type work.”

SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services have been keeping victims of domestic abuse safe for more than 40 years across the North West.

Lead provider of Lancashire Refuges and part of The Calico Group is made up of several innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit, rather than financial profit which is a driving force behind a wide range of high quality services.