End of the road in sight for Nelson eyesore car park

A major eyesore in the centre of Nelson is set to be demolished to make way for a new fast food takeaway drive-thru.



A planning application has been submitted to bulldoze the former Nelson Bus Station, and multi-storey car park, in what would be one of the most significant developments in Nelson town centre for many years.

It is believed the demolition of the structure in Broadway will make way for a fast-food McDonald's drive-thru. The development would also create a 40-space car park.

The leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun, Paul White, said: "I welcome this application. I think that anything which improves the former bus station is a good thing.

"All investment into Nelson can only be a positive, especially if it's from a national chain such as McDonald's."

The news is likely to be welcomed by many Nelson residents who have seen the site become the scene of several suicides and attempts over the years.

In fact, the number of suicides from the building prompted the council in 2009 to pledge to spend £10,000 on security measures to prevent more deaths. Grilles and fencing were added to the top floor to prevent people jumping from the top.