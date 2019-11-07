Enterprising duo step into world of fashion to help raise funds for popular Pendle based dog rescue charity

An enterprising duo are cutting a dash in the world of fashion to help raise funds for their own charity.

Sharon Ashley and Hayley Cutler have recently opened fashion store, Pendle Togs in Colne, and trade is booming.

And the reason could be that the duo are selling fashionable clothes, shoes and accessories with affordable price tags and all the profits raise funds for their charity Pendle Dogs in Need which the duo set up themselves in 2013.

Always looking for new ways to raise money as the charity does not receive any external funding, the duo hit on the idea of the shop after receiving several donations of catalogue returns clothing.

Sharon said: "We have been selling them online to bring in funds to pay for vets' bills and as it now appears the clothing donations are regularly coming in we made the decision to look for a shop to sell them."

And the shop in Albert Road has already won its first award when it clinched first place in the best Hallowe'en window display in a competition run by Colne Town Council.

The caring duo are also helping other good causes in the community, with selected items being donated toSafeSpace in Nelson for their community work and Park High School in Colne for their prom night scheme.