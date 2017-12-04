Dazzling supermoon rises above Lancashire

Skygazers enjoyed magical views as a dazzling supermoonrose across Britain.

December's full moon, traditionally known as the Cold Moon, appears bigger and brighter in the sky as it sits closer than average to Earth.

The last Supermoon of 2017

Tom Kerss, an astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said it would reach its highest point above the horizon at about midnight.

Observers will be hoping for clear skies at this time, when the moon will be at its clearest and brightest.

At 3.47pm - the exact moment of full moon - it was 222,761 miles from Earth, closer than the average distance of 238,900 miles.

The first supermoon of the year was visible on January 12 and the second was on November 3.