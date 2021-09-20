Launch of climate action grants for Pendle schools and community groups

Community groups and schools are being urged to visit www.pendle.gov.uk/climateaction for details and the on-line application process for the Climate Action grant.

Pendle Council declared a climate emergency in July 2019 and pledged to tackle the environmental crisis, which is affecting us locally, nationally and globally.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price leads Pendle Council’s Climate Emergency Group.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price

She said: “We are launching the new grant scheme during Great Big Green Week which runs until September 26th.

“This event is all about encouraging communities across the UK to take action to tackle climate change. Pendle Council has earmarked £25,000 over the next 12 months to help groups think globally and act locally."

Gill Dickson, from the council’s Localities Team, who is co-ordinating the grant scheme, said: “Schools can apply for up to £1,500 and community groups up to £1,000 for local climate initiatives.

“The climate action cash can be for things like tree planting, building raised beds for planting vegetables and installing water butts to help with watering. Our launch also coincides with national Recycle Week which runs to September 26th.

“Step It Up is the theme for this Recycle Week and it is designed to be part of rallying the movement in combating the climate crisis. We save 18 million tonnes of CO2 a year by recycling, the same environmental impact as taking 12 million cars off the road.

“We welcome grant requests for projects to increase recycling or reduce single-use plastics - such as installing a water fountain at school to re-fill bottles."

Pendle Council has already taken the following action in its bid to fight climate change:

Exceeding its target to plant 3,000 trees this year by planting 5,000 trees thanks to help from volunteers and Park Friends groups

Changing our fleet of 44 vehicles, including bin wagons and street sweepers, with every vehicle giving off the lowest emissions possible.

Fitting a number of buildings with solar panels, including Nelson Town Hall, Fleet Street depot, Wavelengths, West Craven Leisure Centre and Colne Leisure Centre.

Reducing our carbon emissions by 5% every year.

Working with our energy suppliers to ensure they use renewable sources.

Encouraging staff to cycle into work, with lockers now in place for bike helmets and other cycling gear.

Anyone who’d like to get involved in the Great Big Green Week can visit www.greatbiggreenweek.com to find out about events in Pendle.

In addition, Pendle Council’s new Green Spaces Manager, Phil Riley, is looking for people who can spare a couple of hours a week.

“There are also lots of opportunities to help out in our parks and green spaces, including tree planting and helping to improve habitats for wildlife and to increase biodiversity,” said Phil.