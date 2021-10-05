Major project to repair flood-hit Sawley riverbank is complete

Fisheries Officers from the Environment Agency worked with the landowners to carry out repairs to more than 100m. of eroding banking on the River Ribble.

Officers worked alongside the landowners and Royal Society for the Protection of Birds so that the best outcomes for the landowner, anglers and the environment could be achieved. The project involved applying for an additional permit which allowed them to remove a vegetated gravel island that had formed following flooding over the last two years.

Gravel from the island was used to infill behind the rocks and reseeding for future spawning of salmonids.

Gravel from the island was used to infill behind the rocks and reseeding for future spawning of salmonids

The landowners have restored their land for livestock grazing while also improving angling and fish numbers in the area. The reseeded gravel from the island has been left for the river to move naturally with hope that fish species such as salmon and trout will spawn in the area.

Sharon Kennedy, Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Work of this nature demonstrates great partnership working with everyone on board wanting to achieve the desired goal. Rod fishing licence income is vital to the work of the Environment Agency to maintain, improve and develop fisheries.