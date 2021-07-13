'The Human Swan' flies into Lancashire with urgent climate change message

Sacha Dench at the launch of her Round Britain Climate Challenge, which is a 3,000-mile circumnavigation of mainland Britain by Sacha with an electric paramotor. The expedition is designed to inspire and excite the nation to get involved in tackling the climate crisis Picture: CONSERVATION WITHOUT BORDERS

Sacha Dench – the Human Swan – crossed the border from Cumbria and will be stopping off in Lancashire as part of a world record-breaking challenge aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change, ahead of a major climate change conference in Glasgow later this year.

She is flying round mainland Britain using an electric paramotor – a bit like an electric fan with a large sheet above her, on her journey Sacha will be calling on locals to sign up to Count Us In. This is a campaign to inspire at least 140,001 people to take personal climate action in a month as part of the global campaign Count Us In https://www.count-us-in.org/

Sacha said: “I am delighted to be visiting Lancashire and meeting people to focus on answers to the climate crisis – not problems – and encourage everyone, to get involved. We’re trying to answer the question Britain drove the Industrial Revolution, can we drive the Green Revolution too?

“As part of this expedition, we are investigating how climate change is affecting different regions of the country and showing – in a visually stunning and exciting way – what is happing to help cut carbon and preserve and restore our environment. So me and the team are looking forward to capturing lots of pictures and footage in the area.”

The Round Britain Climate Challenge is a 3000-mile circumnavigation of mainland Britain by Sacha with an electric paramotor. The expedition is designed to inspire and excite the nation to get involved in tackling the climate crisis. Sacha will be landing frequently, talking with, filming, and gathering information from, industry, innovators and entrepreneurs, local heroes, communities, schools, farmers and individuals – anybody interested in or involved in addressing the effects of climate change in their areas.

A compilation of these stories will be presented at COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference which the UK is hosting in Glasgow in November.

The team would be interested in hearing about any other local stories relating to climate change climate and from people and businesses with projects and solutions. You can contact them at [email protected]

You can follow the expedition and Sacha’s progress at www.climatechallenge.live.