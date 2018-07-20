When will our train services be reinstated?

Dozens of the suspended train services between Preston and Blackpool will not be coming back until September.

Here are the affected routes:

Seventeen services a day (of the 30 removed) will be reintroduced on July 30 between Blackpool South and Colne, via Preston. The remaining 13 services will be reinstated in September.

All services between Blackpool and Manchester Airport - via Preston - will be reintroduced on July 30.

Ten of the 16 removed services between Preston and Ormskirk will be reintroduced, with the rest returning in September.

All 24 services on the Lancaster to Morecambe line will be reinstated on July 30. The four services between Preston and Blackburn will also be reinstated on July 30.

The six Blackburn to Southport services will be reinstated in September.

In Manchester Northern will reintroduce four services a day (of the 10 removed) on the Kirkby to Manchester Victoria line via Wigan on July 30.

The other six services will be reinstated during September. The Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge services (12 removed) will all be reinstated in September.

Overall across the Northern network, 75 per cent of services will be back next Monday.

