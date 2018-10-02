Epilepsy Action Tea Breaks: raising funds and awareness for 68,000 North West epileptics

With over 68,000 people in the North West living with epilepsy, Epilepsy Action's Tea Break later this month is aiming to get people brewing up and making a difference by raising vital funds to support the charity's life-saving work.



Taking place on Friday, 19 October, Epilepsy Action’s Tea Break will see the nation coming together on to raise funds for the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK, with every cup of tea and sweet treat sold at a tea break event making a key contribution.

"Coming together for a cuppa and a natter at an Epilepsy Action Tea Break also helps people feel less alone," explained Amy Heaselden, fundraising events officer with Epilepsy Action. "The money raised could help support Epilepsy Action’s nationwide network of Coffee and Chat groups.

"Offering advice and a friendly listening ear, these groups are a local lifeline to people living with epilepsy," Amy added. "Tea Break donations will also help to run the Epilepsy Action Helpline, ensuring our team of experts are there for people when they need it most."

A serious neurological condition that can affect anyone, at any age and from any walk of life, epilepsy can result in the loss of a driving licence and loss of employment as well as affecting someone’s education and employment prospects, and lead to an increased degree of social isolation. Every day in the UK, 87 people are diagnosed with epilepsy.

Everyone who signs up to hold their own Epilepsy Action Tea Break by 15 October will get a handy toolkit, filled with baking inspiration and ways to make their event a success. For a free pack, visit https://www.epilepsy.org.uk/support-our-work/tea-break or call 0113 210 8824.