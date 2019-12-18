Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's Burnley Christmas Festival

The first-ever Burnley Christmas Festival is nearly here and organisers are promising a full day of festive fun.



Burnley Christmas Festival takes place on Saturday, December 21st, and will run from noon until 8pm.

Burnley Christmas Festival is taking place at the Landmark

Where is it?

The event is being held at The Landmark (the old Grammar School building in School Lane, opposite Sainsbury's).

What is on?

There will be a live music throughout the day courtesy of local acts Furious Styles and Downtown Band, a licensed bar, festive stalls and a selection of street food offerings including stonebaked pizzas, Asian snacks and Chinese dishes.

These are the parking options available for the festival

How much does it cost?

It is completely free to attend the Burnley Christmas Festival.

In addition to the festival, there will be an 'Elf Workshop and Santa Experience' hosted by Krafty Cow Tea Room where youngsters will get to enjoy an hour-long session with 'Festive Story Time', a Christmas craft session and a visit to Father Christmas in the Grotto.

Tickets, priced at £10, are selling fast for this and can be bought here. The workshop is suitable for children aged four and over.

Where can I park?

Parking at the Landmark will not be available on the day. However, there are a number of parking facilities nearby including Sainsbury's, Bank Parade, Parker Street, Pioneer and Charter Walk.

Who is sponsoring the event?

Burnley Christmas Festival is being sponsored by Askews Refrigeration, +24 Marketing, Alert Fire and Security, Calico, Petty Real and Scott Dawson Advertising. Barclays Eagle Labs are supporting the event.