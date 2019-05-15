Family and friends to run Manchester 10k in memory of popular Pendle woman (33) after she loses her battle against Motor Neurone disease

Friends, relatives and colleagues of a popular Nelson school administration assistant, who has died at the age of 33, are to take part in a charity run in her memory.

Around 30 teachers and staff from Pendle Vale College will run the Manchester 10K run this Sunday in honour of Dani Wallace who had worked at the school for over a decade and was a popular and valued member of the team.

Dani on her wedding day with her lifelong friend Rachel Sharman.

Dani's colleague and close friend Laura Laycock, who works as a Assistant Curriculum Leader for modern foreign languages at the school, came up with the idea to take part in the run and it blossomed from there with other members of staff keen to take part.

Dani died on Friday, May 3rd, just a few months after doctors diagnosed her with the devastating illness Motor Neurone Disease.

The original plan was for Dani to greet the runners at the finish line of the race but now her husband Lee plans to be there in her place along with her brothers, Paul and Carl, and other family and friends.

Dani and Lee were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot five years ago. Lee cared for Dani at their Barnoldswick home as she battled the devastating disease that attacks the brain and nerves.

Staff from Pendle Vale who will run the Manchester 10k this weekend memory of their colleague Dani Wallace. Organiser Laura Laycock is on the back row (second from left) and headteacher Steve Wilson is on the front row third from the left.

The runners have already raised over £2,500 which will all go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

They will all wear t- shirts emblazoned with the MND charity name and the slogan 'Doing It For Dani.'

A number of the team will be walking the route, including Dani's best friend, Rachel Sharman and her sister Megan and Dani's sister-in-law Jo Tillotson.

Paying tribute to the friend she met when they were just 13, Rachel said: "Dani was a beautiful, lovely, bubbly person who would do anything for anyone.

"She brought craziness and joy to the people around her, all those that had the privilege of knowing her will remember her amazing personality, stubbornness and the cheeky twinkle she had when she laughed.

"She brought so much to the lives of the people who knew and loved her.

"She was my best friend and someone I could turn to for anything.

"She remained so strong and positive throughout her illness, she kept everyone around her going."

The duo loved pursuing their hobby together of aerial hoop which allowed Dani's sense of fun and mischief to shine through.

A keen animal lover Dani had a pet corn snake called Dude and a cat called Twinkle.

She grew up in Brierfield and attended the former Mansfield High School.

Dani, whose trademark was her almost waist length wild auburn hair, was also a music lover and loved going to gigs. And she adored the character, Tigger, from the Winnie the Pooh books, amassing a collection of Tigger themed items including cups and teddy bears.

Dani also leaves her mum, Denise Cooke.

The charity run takes place just two days after Dani's funeral which will be tomorrow at Skipton Crematorium at 3pm. Mourners have been asked to wear Dani's favourite colour which was purple or any other bright shades.

Anyone who would like to make a donation in Dani's memory is asked to go to the link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-laycock1