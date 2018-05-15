Family friendly music festival in Chipping this weekend

Brabin’s Rocks, the first annual family friendly music festival to be held in Chipping, is being held this weekend.

The latest PTA initiative to fundraise for Brabin’s Endowed Primary School in the village, the festival is on Saturday, May 19th, from midday to 10pm at Chipping showground, Longridge Road, Chipping.

There are 10 live music acts performing throughout the day with food vendors, beer tent, gin and prosecco van, bouncy castle, zorbing, glitter tattoos, Pebble Art competition and much more.

Doors open at 12pm and the first act from 12-30 to 1pm is Cat Perrin, then from 1-10 to 1-40pm Wreckless will perform, then from 1-50 to 2-20pm Mat Bianco is on the stage, from 2-30 to 3-15pm it's Connor Banks, while from 3-30 to 4pm it's Amber Barratt.

From 4-15 to 5pm Overload are performing, then from 5-15 to 6pm Turnstone are on the stage. From 6-15 to 7pm it's Rob Wells, then from 7-15 to 8pm Clean Break are performing.

The last two acts are Kastella who will be on stage from 8-15 to 9pm and The Switch who are performing from 9-15 to 10pm.

Tickets can be bought in advance from www.brabinsrocks.com

They cost £7 for adults and £3 for children.

For more information visit the website or find Brabin’s Rocks on Facebook.