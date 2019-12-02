Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Fan gallery: Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2

The shine was somewhat taken off an impressive November for the Clarets as Crystal Palace left Turf Moor with all three points on Saturday.


Did our photographer catch you at the game?

Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Burnley v Crystal Palace fan pictures. Photo gallery: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4