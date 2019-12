Fan gallery: Burnley 1, Manchester City 4

Did our photographer catch you at the game?

Burnley v Manchester City fan photos. Photo: Dave Haworth/Camera Sport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Manchester City fan photos. Photo: Dave Haworth/Camera Sport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Manchester City fan photos. Photo: Dave Haworth/Camera Sport other Buy a Photo

Burnley v Manchester City fan photos. Photo: Dave Haworth/Camera Sport other Buy a Photo

View more