Fan photos: Aston Villa 2, Burnley 2

Did our photographer catch you at the game cheering on the team?

Aston Villa v Burnley fan photos. Photo: Mick Walker/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Aston Villa v Burnley fan photos. Photo: Mick Walker/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Aston Villa v Burnley fan photos. Photo: Mick Walker/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

Aston Villa v Burnley fan photos. Photo: Mick Walker/CameraSport other Buy a Photo

View more