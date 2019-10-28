Fan photos: Burnley 2, Chelsea 4
Not the result Clarets fans were hoping for but a late Jay Rodriguez thunderbolt at least gave them something to cheer about on a wet and miserable Turf Moor evening.
Did our photographer catch you sheltering at the game?
Burnley v Chelsea fan photos.
Burnley v Chelsea fan photos.
Burnley v Chelsea fan photos.
Burnley v Chelsea fan photos.
