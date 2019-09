Fans' gallery: Burnley 0, Liverpool 3

Table-topping Liverpool proved too hot to handle for Burnley on Saturday evening in front of a packed out Turf Moor.

Were you snapped by our photographer at the game?

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport

Burnley v Liverpool fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport