"Fantastic news" - Pendle dogs charity gets Adoption for Pets funding to rehab huskies

A Nelson-based dogs charity say it is "delighted" after securing funding from Adoption for Pets which will help them continue to rehabilitate dogs ready for fostering.

Having been successful in their funding bid from Support Adoption for Pets, Sibes and Sled Dogs Husky Rescue on Brentwood Road in the town say that the welcome injection of finance will allow them to pay their veterinary bills for a year as well as enabling their volunteer kennel manager, Lucy Pearson, to do some targeted work with our long-term kennel dogs to rehabilitate them.

Meaning that they will now be able to do full assessments on dogs prior to bringing them in thereby increasing chance of successful placement with foster families, the extra funding for Sibes and Sled Dogs Husky Rescue are delighted, with Christine Duxbury - SASD Trustee and widow of founder John Duxbury - saying: “This was the most fantastic news.

"[It] will truly enable us to make provision to rescue, re-home, and rehabilitate more vulnerable and at-risk dogs," she added. "It will take the rescue up to the next level."

Laura Messenger, Grant Funding Coordinator at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “It is a real privilege to help an organisation that works so hard to care for and re-home dogs in need. They are doing a superb job, and the effort the rescue puts in is an inspiration.”

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped over 1,000 re-homing centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.