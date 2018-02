It’s a double celebration for a group of kind-hearted Nelson colleagues marking both 10 years in business and 10 completed charity fund-raisers.

Staff at Farnworth Rose couldn’t ask for a better anniversary present than the chance to give £6,053 to Pendleside Hospice.

The decade of fun challenges included car boot sales, bake-offs, a golf day and prison breaks.

Director Richard Farnworth said: “It is a fantastic achievement and one that all the team is very proud of.”