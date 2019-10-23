Father Christmas leading Burnley park charity walk

Catching up with Father Christmas will be a walk in the park this year for people in and around Burnley.



Father Christmas will be leading the way on a one-mile, family-friendly walk through the town’s Thompson Park on Saturday, December 7th, from 10-30 am, which is raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The park’s Pavilion will be the stroll’s registration, starting and end point as it provides a covered area for all strollers to have free refreshments on finishing, collect a certificate and enjoy Christmas themed games, a tombola and stalls.

The walk is being sponsored by Eric Wright Group, which through its Maple Grove Development arm, is involved in the regeneration of Curzon Street’s former Pioneer site.

It is also the second festive season stroll Rosemere Cancer Foundation has brought to Thompson Park, the first being its event there last Christmas.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said: “For a number of years, we held a Santa Dash in Towneley Park but changing it to a stroll has made it more family friendly as it’s something little children can do with their grandparents. The Pavilion is also a great space to use afterwards.

“We are therefore very grateful to Burnley Borough Council and its community engagement ranger Victoria Wood for their support and help staging the stroll.”

Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “We first began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation seven years ago and are delighted to support its Burnley Santa following on from our support of Walk in the Dark earlier this year.

“As a local company, we are well aware of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work to support those in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units and in recognition of this they were also nominated as one of our Charities of the Year in 2018 with a substantial donation.”

As well as registering on the day, strollers can pre-register via the Rosemere Cancer Foundation website, www.rosemere.org.uk

Entry is £5 for anyone aged over 16 years and £2 for those aged under 16. Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and park rules mean dogs have to be left at home.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.