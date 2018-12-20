Feed with Confidence: Pendle cocktail bar shortlisted for national breastfeeding award

A popular Pendle cocktail bar has been shortlisted for a Lansinoh Feed with Confidence Award, a national prize celebrating places and people across the UK which support breastfeeding mums.



Commended for their efforts to encourage breastfeeding mothers to feel comfortable at their establishment, The Lounge on Gisburn Road in Barrowford has been recognised as one of the country's most welcoming public places for the 80% of new mums who breastfeed their babies.

According to Public Health England, the prevalence of breastfeeding at six to eight weeks after birth across the country is 43.7% - one of the lowest rates in the world and significantly lower than other European countries such as Norway, which achieves rates of 80% at 3 months.

Keen to understand why this is, Lansinoh - who offer products to help breastfeeding mothers - carried out a study into perceptions of breastfeeding in public, which found that there is still a stigma attached to breastfeeding when not in the comfort in their own homes despite The Equality Act 2010 making it illegal to ask a woman to stop breastfeeding in public.

Paying tribute to people and places which help to support mums and positively change perceptions, the Feed With Confidence Awards have singled out The Lounge for special praise, while further nominations for the awards close on December 31st.