Feel a part of the Royal Wedding in your own home

If you haven't had an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding worry not, because a local supermarket has created its own £7 version of the Royal Wedding cake and its £25 version of the bride's bouquet.

The Morrisons supermarket in Pendle Street, Nelson, has created the cake so that Royal Family fans can get a taste of the Royal Wedding in the comfort of their own home.

The bouquet

Daniel Berrisford, store manager at Morrisons Nelson, said: “Customers who weren’t lucky enough to get an invite but want to take part in the celebrations, will still be able to enjoy a cake fit for a prince and princess. And Meghan has chosen some stunning flowers, so we wanted our customers to enjoy our own version of her bouquet.”

Meghan and Harry’s cake is being made by London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak using lemon, elderflower and flowers and is expected to cost thousands of pounds. The Morrisons version of the cake is being made fresh in store and is hand finished by its skilled cake makers using the same three ingredients.

The cake will be made with three 10in layers of classic sponge, lemon curd and whipped British cream flavoured with elderflower. The sides of the cake will be decorated with white chocolate curls and it will be topped with a generous sprinkling of pink rose petals.

Morrisons florists will hand-tie their version of the Royal-to-be’s bouquet. It will include pink peonies – widely known to be Meghan’s favourite flower – along with snapdragons and large white avalanche roses.

Fashionable London-based florist Philippa Craddock has been chosen to create the wedding flowers and Kensington Palace has said they will include peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses. Morrisons has chosen its flowers to match Meghan’s selection as far as possible, for example, snagdragons closely resemble the wild foxglove.

The ‘Wedding Celebration Cake’ costing £7 will be available from Morrisons Nelson’s Cake Shop counter, while the ‘Wedding Celebration Bouquet’ costing £25 will be available from the store’s FlowerWorld section. Both will be sold until May 20th.