Festive chocolate treats donated by slimmers in Burnley and Pendle are a sweet gift for hospice funds

Are your cupboards still stacked with Christmas chocolates and treats you are trying to avoid?

Well members of Slimming World groups in Burnley and Pendle were faced with the same dilemna but they have found the perfect home for all their unwanted boxes of chocolates, sweets and bottles of wine.

Caroline Griffiths (right) and Janet Barnes, who is a consultant for the Barrowford Slimming World group, with the goodies ready to be taken to Pendleside Hospice.

They have donated them to Pendleside Hospice so they can be used as raffle prizes to help with fund raising.

Caroline Griffiths, who is the consultant for classes at Turf Moor and St Cuthbert's Church in Burnley, said: "Rather than throwing all the chocolate away we wanted to do something useful with it so we came up with the idea of donating it to the hospice.

"And we received stacks of wonderful donations which we would like to thank everyone for."