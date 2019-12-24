Festive fun for all the family at Burnley Christmas Festival

Families enjoyed a real day of festive fun at the first-ever Burnley Christmas Festival.



Hosted at The Landmark in School Lane, hundreds of people enjoyed live music, Christmas stalls, and a wide selection of mouth-watering global food offerings at the free-to-attend event.

Hunter and Violet Corns meet Father Christmas

The live music came from Christ The King Primary School’s carol-singing pupils, saxophonist Ross Munro, Tony Mac and Furious Styles.

There was also an Elf Workshop and Santa Experience hosted by Krafty Cow Tea Room, where children were entertained by an hour-long session with ‘Festive Story Time’, a Christmas craft session and a visit to Father Christmas in the Grotto

Landmark facilities manager, Liz Wilkinson, said: “Thank you to everybody who came down on the day and supported Burnley Christmas Festival; and to all our sponsors who made it possible.

“It was nice to see so many people getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Christ the King Primary School children entertain the crowd

Burnley Christmas Festival was sponsored by Askews Refrigeration, +24 Marketing, Alert Fire and Security, AMS Neve, Calico, Petty Real and Scott Dawson Advertising. Barclays Eagle Labs supported the event.

Furious Styles Duo. Photo: Mickzeemouse