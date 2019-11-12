Festive season begins with launch of annual Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal

The countdown to the festive season begins this week with the launch of the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.

Now in its 23rd year, we are once again hoping generous people in Burnley and Padiham will put an extra gift on their shopping lists to make Christmas special for disadvantaged families.

Last year the appeal saw 500 children in 190 homes across the borough waking up to toys and gifts on Christmas morning.

Major Lorraine O'Neill, of the Salvation Army, said: “The people of Burnley and Padiham are always very generous with their donations and it means so much to us and also the families who receive the gifts."

The appeal needs toys right across the age range, from babies to teenagers up to the age of 18.

For babies, clothes, bath toys, soft books and puzzles are welcome along with dolls and teddy bears.

This year CDs and DVDs are welcome along with games, stationery, hat and glove sets and hair accessories.

Make up and toiletries are also welcome to go in teenagers’ Christmas stockings. And we ask that all donated gifts are brand new and not wrapped.

Drop off points for toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First in Empire Way, Liverpool Road, Lloyds bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre, the Asda store in Burnley and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.

Families who benefit from the gifts are referred to the Salvation Army through various agencies and volunteers at the Salvation Army citadel in Richard Street have the task of sorting through the donations to make sure every child has something special to open on Christmas morning.

The last date for toys to be donated to the Christmas Toy Appeal is Wednesday, December 18th.