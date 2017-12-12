Final lap for Roy after 52 years of coaching

After more than half a century of service, a Pendle swimming teacher is making his final lap before retiring on Monday.

Roy Smith topped off 52 years of making waves as a coach for Rolls Royce Amateur Swimming Club with a special send-off last month.

Club President Ian Burgess presented him with a framed photograph and a £100 voucher while parents of children at the club gave him cards and a bottle of Glenmorange.

"I will miss the buzz and camaraderie on Monday evenings," he said.

"I want to thank everyone for all the support I have received over the years with the swimming club - it has been very much appreciated."

He added that it was a lovely surprise to receive the gifts and would like to everyone who contributed to them.

The avid swimmer has taught life-saving skills to thousands of children over the years, even three generations of a family in some cases.

His time with the club started off at Colne Baths before it switched in 1982 to New West Craven Baths, Barnoldswick.

Roy also spent some time teaching at West Craven Swimming Club.