Fire crews and paramedics called to M65 accident

Fire crews and paramedics were called out after a road accident on the M65 between Burnley and Nelson this morning.



The accident happened eastbound near junction 11 when a a Skoda Octavia collided with the central reservation just before 5-30am.

The driver had managed to free themselves from the vehicle prior to firefighters arriving at the scene but they received checks by paramedics and firefighters assisted in making the scene safe.

They were in attendance around 30 minutes and the motorway was closed for 15 minutes.

It is thought the road may have been icy and slippy after sleet and snow falls yesterday.