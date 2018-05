Firefighters battled an allotment blaze for 45 minutes yesterday afternoon.

Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne were called to the scene of the fire within an allotment compound on Pasture Lane, Barrowford.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to tackle the flames and they had to use a ceiling hook and bolt croppers to get into the compound.

The blaze happened just after 2-30pm at the height of the afternoon heat.