Fire crews called out to flooding incident at Brierfield house
Fire crews were called out to deal with flooding at a house in Brierfield yesterday.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:43 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:44 am
There were concerns that the floodwater would affect the electrics at the property on Oxford Street so firefighters isolated them and removed the water using a hose reel ejector pump.
They then provided advice to the building’s occupier. Crews were detained for around 50 minutes after the call came at 12-15pm.